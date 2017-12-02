Cyclone Ockhi: Navy, Coast Guard step up rescue ops at sea

The Indian Navy Saturday stepped up its rescue operations in coordination with Indian Coast Guard to rescue fishermen stranded at sea. Indian Coast Guard ship rescued another fisherman named Johnson (32) Nautical Miles off Vizhinjam (Kerala) Coast. The rescue team has administered first aid and the survivor is said to be stable.

The Navy assets are engaged in search and rescue operations off Kerala coast. INP8i, DO, ALH, Seaking 42B&C have been deployed in the area since morning. Ships from Southern Naval Command and Indian Coast Guard are present in the area.

INS Chennai, Kolkata and Trikand of Western Fleet have augmented the operations. Also, INS Shardul is heading to Minicoy island in Lakshadweep for assistance.

Over 100 fishermen who have drifted ashore at Androth in Lakshadweep islands are safe and shall be repatriated upon improvement in the weather, stated Indian Navy.

Eye of the storm was located at 90 nautical miles of Kavaratti as of 7.30 AM on Saturday.

OneIndia News