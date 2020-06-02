Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Ships off Mumbai coast; IMD flags signal number 5

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 03: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will is set to make landfall in north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug around noon on 3 June. It intensified into a cyclonic storm from a deep depression on Tuesday evening, said the India Meteorological Department.

The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

