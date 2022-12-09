Cyclone Mandous: Schools closed, flights cancelled in Tamil Nadu as landfall begins

New Delhi, Dec 09: The landfall process of Cyclone Mandous has begun before it culminates during the intermittent night of Friday and Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The wind speed is almost 14km/hr. Strong winds have already started in Chennai and nearby areas at a speed of 50-60km/h. Landfall process has begun. Rainfall and high-speed winds will continue," said S Balachandran, Dy DG of Meteorology, Regional Metrology Centre on cyclone.

The Chennai International Airport has cancelled all flights on Friday and asked passengers to contact concerned airlines for further updates. Schools and institutions are closed today in 12 districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipettai, and Kancheepuram due to the heavy rain alert.

The authorities also advised people not to visit beaches today and not park their cars under trees. All shops on the beaches have been shut too.

The Tamil Nadu government has advised people to avoid unnecessary travels and keep torch or candles, batteries, dry fruits, and drinking water ready.

It has also asked the officials to ensure all measures are followed - including a prior announcement of release of surplus water from reservoirs.

It is likely to impact cities like Mahabalipuram Karaikal, Puducherry and Sriharikota. The cyclone effect could also be felt in Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Puducherry, Ongole, Bapatla, Cuddalore and Nellore.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in 10 districts.

Fishermen have been asked to stay off the sea for three days.

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Northern coastal Tamil Nadu witnessed light to moderate rainfall and some places heavy showers as the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' continued to move further closer to the State's coastline, and it is set to cross the coast near here starting midnight, the IMD said on Friday.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, widespread rainfall -- light to moderate and heavy rainfall-- was witnessed on December 9 in coastal areas and other parts of the State.

At the disaster management control room here, Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the preparedness by interacting with monitoring officers and officials in districts.

"Heavy rainfall is predicted by midnight," he told an official in Kancheepuram and tasked her to accordingly handle the situation. The Chief Minister later told reporters that all appropriate steps have been taken to tackle the situation and protect the people.

As many as 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home guards have been deployed here for security, relief and rescue tasks, and a 40-member team of TN State Disaster Response Force, in addition to 12 District Disaster Response Force teams, are on standby, police said here. Already, nearly 400 personnel of the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force teams have been stationed in coastal regions, including those near the Cauvery delta areas.

NDRF deployed in Andhra

Ten teams of NDRF and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in south coastal districts of the State following heavy rainfall alert by the IMD.

Five NDRF and another five SDRF teams have been kept ready. We are also ready to evacuate people in case of emergency. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a meeting here on Mandous with the officials concerned. He said adequate precautions should be taken by the authorities from time to time

