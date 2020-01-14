  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Customers panic as RBI imposes curbs on Guru Raghavendra co-op bank

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 14: Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped to Rs 35,000 the withdrawal limit of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya reassured account holders and said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was personally monitoring the issue.

    Taking to Twitter, Surya attached the letter in which he had apprised the Finance Minister of the situation.

    Customers panic as RBI imposes curbs on Guru Raghavendra co-op bank
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Worried customers rushed to the bank's branches to withdraw their funds. However, customers were able to withdraw only Rs 35,000 irrespective of their deposits.

    The RBI curbs on the bank unnerved depositors as the co-operative banking sector is yet to recover from the collapse of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank in Mumbai recently.

    RBI launches new app for visually challenged to identify currency notes

    RBI had on 10 th January imposed certain restrictions on Sri Gururaghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha.

    "...As from the close of business on January 10, 2020, the aforesaid bank shall not... grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment... In particular, a sum not exceeding ₹35,000 of the total balance in every savings bank or current account or any other deposit account may be allowed to be withdrawn subject to conditions..." the RBI said in a statement uploaded on its website.

    More RBI News

    Read more about:

    rbi nirmala sitharaman finance minister withdrawal bank

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue