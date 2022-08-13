India
    CUET-UG phase 4 postponed for 11K candidates; check new dates

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The Central Universities Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET-UG) has been postponed to August 30 for more than 11,000 students to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre.

    The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17 to 20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

    Many candidates had requested a change of date or city for the CUET (UG) 2022 examination post-August 10 as the allotted cities were not suitable for them.

    "The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for the exam center. NTA has increased the capacity at centers and also added more exam centers besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centers is enhanced," ANI quoted UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar as saying.

    NEET, JEE Exams to be merged into CUET?

    "It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

    The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred with glitches prompting the agency to cancel exams at various centres.

    Kumar had last week said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage".

    Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 16:42 [IST]
