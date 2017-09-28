CSBC Admit Card 2017 download now for Bihar police constable exam

The CSBC Admit Card 2017 has been released. It is available on the official website of the board.

The CSBC constable recruitment test will be held on October 15 and 22 this year. Earlier the CBSE constable recruitment exam admit cards were released on Saturday but some technical troubles caused the pause in the process and it was restarted again.

"The admit card download restarts from 2300hrs today. Sorry for the inconvenience caused due to unexpected technical issues," said a notification posted on the official website of CSBC yesterday.

In an official notification released on 13 September 2017, the CSBC Board had every detail about the exam date, time and date of release of admit card.

On 15 October, the exam will be held in two sessions (10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm). There will be one session (morning) on 22 October.

Candidates have to report to the exam centre one hour before the exam time. The candidates, who have applied for the CSBC constable exam are also advised to read all the instructions given on the admit cards before going for the exam.

How to download CSBC Admit Card 2017:

Go to csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the word 'e-admit card' link from the link from homepage "Important Notice: Regarding downloading of e-Admit Card for Constable Examination."

You will be directed to a page with 'Download Admit Card for the Post of Police Constable'

Enter application number and date of birth there

Summit

Download your admit card from the next page open

Take a printout

OneIndia News