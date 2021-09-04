Crucial by-poll to held for Mamata Banerjee on Sep 30, counting on Oct 3

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Election Commission will hold the crucial by-poll for the Bhabinipur Assembly seat on September 30. It would be important for West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee to win this seat in order to hold on to her position to remain the CM of Bengal. She had lost the Nandigram elections to Suvendu Adhikari.

The counting of votes will take place on October 3 the poll body said in a notification.

West Bengal: BJP's Biswajit Das joins TMC, third to return after Mamata Banerjee's win

Considering the constitutional exigency and special request from the state of West Bengal, it has (been) decided to hold bypoll for AC 159 - Bhabanipur. Much stricter norms have been kept by the Commission as an abundant caution to safeguard from COVID-19, the EC said.

"After taking into consideration the inputs and views of Chief Secretaries of the concerned states, and the respective Chief Electoral Officers, the Commission has decided not to hold bypolls in other 31 Assembly constituencies and 3 Parliamentary constituencies," the poll body said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 13:45 [IST]