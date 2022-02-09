Crorepatis and candidates with criminal background contesting Phase 2 of UP polls

New Delhi, Feb 09: Uttar Pradesh will poll in seven phases starting February 10. Among the major parties, 35(67%) out of 52 candidates analysed from SP, 23(43%) out of 54 candidates analysed from INC, 20 (36%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BSP, 18 (34%) out of 53 candidates analysed from BJP, 1 (33%) out of 3 candidates analysed from RLD and 7 (14%) out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says.

Among the major parties, 25(48%) out of 52 candidates analysed from SP, 16(30%) out of 54 candidates analysed from INC, 15 (27%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BSP, 11 (21%) out of 53 candidates analysed from BJP, 1 (33%) out of 3 candidates analysed from RLD and 6 (12%) out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

6 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. 1 candidate has declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself.

18 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

29(53%) out of 55 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Out of the 584 candidates, 260(45%) are crorepatis. The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 52(98%) out of 53 candidates analysed from BJP, 48(92%) out of 52 candidates analysed from SP, 46(84%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BSP, 2(67%) out of 3 candidates analysed from RLD, 31(57%) out of 54 candidates analysed from INC and 16(33%) out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase II is Rs 4.11 Crores.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 52 SP candidates analysed is Rs. 11.26 Crores, 53 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 9.95 Crores, 54 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 8.20 Crores, 3 RLD candidates have average assets of Rs 6.20 Crores, 55 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.74 Crores and 49 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.60 Crores.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 206(35%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 309 (53%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 68 (12%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 1 candidate has declared his age 83 years.

Gender details of candidates: 69(12%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase II.

