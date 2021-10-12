Crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: As part of its massive crackdown against terrorists and their sympathisers in the aftermath of the civilian killings, the National Investigation Agency conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids that were conducted at Chattabal, Chanapora and Solina are aimed at cracking down on the Overground Workers of terror groups. While The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the killings, the NIA is also looking into the roles of the operatives part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr.

Following targeted killings, NIA raids 7 locations in J&K, arrests two terrorists

The NIA in an official statement said that it had conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with the J&K terrorism conspiracy case. The case pertains to the conspiracy of conducting violent terror acts in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and their affiliates Al-Badr, The Resistance Front, People Against Fascist Forces, Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind etc.

Official sources tell OneIndia that there has been a crackdown, following the recent killings. Unknown pistol wielding terrorists have been carrying out the killings. It is important to break the chain to stop the killings. There is very little intelligence on these persons and hence they have not been profiled, which makes the job of tracking them difficult, the official cited above said.

With the Indian Army enhancing border patrolling, the number of infiltrations have gone down drastically. This has led to these Pakistan backed terrorists to carry out attacks in which they are identifying soft target an official also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 13:10 [IST]