CPI(M) worker murdered in Kerala

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: A CPI(M) worker was stabbed to death in Kannur district Kerala early Monday. The police sad that Haridas (54), a fisherman was attacked while he was returning home from work at around 2.30 pm.

The assailants came on two motorbikes and they were waiting fro him, the police said. Due to the incident, Thalassery and the surrounding areas are observing a shutdown to protest against the murder.

The police said that last week there was a minor clash between the RSS and CPI)M) workers during a local Temple festival. Two RSS activists were injured in the incident. This latest incident is suspected to be due to the incident that took place at the Temple, the police suspect.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:02 [IST]