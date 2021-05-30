Covid vaccination package: Private hospitals tie up with luxury hotels against rules, says Centre

New Delhi, May 29: The Centre has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

Apart from government Covid vaccination centre and private Covid vaccination centre, workplace, near home Covid vaccination centre for elderly and differently-abled persons to be organised at group housing societies, there are no other avenues to carry out vaccination under the national Covid Vaccination Program so vaccination carried out in star hotels is contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately, Agnani was quoted as saying in the letter.

"Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that National Covid Vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Central government of profiteering from the crunch of anti-COVID jabs.

Meanwhile, a 'Vaccination Package' pamphlet carrying the logo of Radisson Hotel Group, which has now gone viral on social media. Pegged at Rs 2999, the viral 'Vaccination Package' pamphlet lists breakfast & dinner, clinical consultation and Wi-Fi as the offerings.

However, the company has clarified that it is not running the 'vaccination package' at a group level but instead it is a unit-level activity introduced by the Hi Tec City franchise, which is managed by Sarovar.