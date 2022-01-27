Covid curbs eased in Delhi: What's allowed, what's not? See new guidelines

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city. As per the latest order, restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres are allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

The decisions were made at a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. A final call to reopen schools will be taken in the next meeting, officials said.

Check out the guidelines:

I All Government offices of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous Bodies / PSUs / Corporations / Local Bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. The other staff (below Grade-I / equivalent) will attend office upto 50% of the strength as per requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned and remaining 50% staff will work from home However. Health and Family Welfare and all related Medical Establishments, Police. Prisons Home Guards. Civil Defence. Fire and emergency Services. District Administration. Pay 8 Account Office. Services. GAD. Power, Water and Sanitation. Public Transport (Air / Railways / Delhi Metro / Buses) including all incidental services / activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport (such as handling of cargo, ticketing air freight station. CFS, ICD etc.). Disaster Management and related services. NIC, NCC and Municipal services, DCPCR. CCls. ChileLine Helpline. CWCs, Department of Women 8 Child Development and at other essential services shall function without any restrictions (I e. at 100% strength) and uninterrupted and smooth delivery of public services shall be ensured

II. In Markets / Market complexes 1 Malls. all Shops & Establishments dealing with non­essential goods 8 services shall be allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM without restriction of odd-even.

III. Cinema Halls / Theatres / Multiplexes shall be allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity subject to strict adherence to the prescribed SOP dated 31.01 2021 issued by Ministry of Information 8 Broadcasting. Govt of India.

IV Restaurants shall be allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM. V. Bars Shall be allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity from 12 Noon to 10 PM.

VI Marriage related gatherings shall be allowed upto 50% capacity of the Banquet Hall/Marriage Hall / Assembly Hall Venue with a ceiling of 200 persons. However, it is clarified that Banquet Halls / Assembly Halls shall remain closed except for the purpose of marriages.

VII. Funeral related gatherings shall be allowed upto 100 persons.

VIII. There shall be no 'Weekend Curfew' on movement of persons in NCT of Delhi

5 It is further clarified that "Night Curfew" from 10 PM to 5 AM every day on movement

of individuals In NCT of Delhi, shall remain in force in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till further orders.

6. Rest of the contents of DDMA Order No 500 dated 28 12.2021. Order No 504 dated

04.01.2022, Order No. 509 dated 11.01 2022 and Order No 514 dated 21 01 2022 (already circulated) with regard to permitted/prohibited / restricted activities shall remain unchanged and will be in force till further orders.

7 The owners of Private Offices / Shops / Establishments I Cinema halts I Theatres /

Multiplexes / Restaurants I Bars / Banquets Halls / Marriage Halls I Assembly Halls / Marriage Venue as well as concerned Market Trade Associations (MTAs) shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (viz weanng of masks. maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizers etc ) at thee premises / market areas to contain the spread of COVID•19 Wills, All districts Magistrates, District DCPs as well as other authorities concerned shall keep strict vigil on compliance of CAB at all such places by enhancing the level of enforcement in their respective Jurisdiction. In case. any violation is found, strict penal / criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the premises as well against the individual and the premises shall be sealed forthwith.

8. All District Magistrates. District DCPs. Zonal Deputy Commissioners / concerned

authorities of Municipal Corporations / New Delhi Municipal Council / Delhi Cantonment Board and all other authorities concerned shall take necessary action for ensuring compliance of this order in their respective areas and shall adequately inform and sensitize the field functionaries about the same for strict enforcement, in letter and spurt.

9 In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person(s)

shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act. 2005. Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, besides imposition of fines as per notification of Health 8 Family Welfare Department. GNCTD.

10. This order shall not prohibit any further restrictions / measures imposed by any other

Department or Authority or Institution empowered under any relevant law to control the spread of COVID•19 virus as well as for any other purpose.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 23:46 [IST]