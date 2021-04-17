YouTube
    coronavirus gujarat

    Coronavirus: Centre to depute 25 doctors, 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces in Gujarat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: The Centre on Saturday decided to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from the paramilitary forces at an upcoming 900-bed COVID hospital being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Gujarat''s Ahmedabad, officials said.

    Gujarat is one of the states from where a high number of COVID-19 cases are being reported during the second wave of the pandemic.

    "On the request of the Gujarat government, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from the paramilitary forces at the upcoming 900-bed COVID hospital to be set up by the DRDO in Ahmedabad," a ministry official said.

    Gujarat reported 8,920 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state''s tally to 3,84,688, while a record 94 patients died due to the infection.

    The 94 fatalities recorded on Friday pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 5,170 in the state.

    The COVID-19 tally of Gujarat climbed to 3,84,688 with the 8,920 fresh cases.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 12:24 [IST]
