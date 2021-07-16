Covid cases declining very slowly, next 125 days are critical: Govt amid third wave threat

PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of six states on COVID-19 situation today

New Delhi, July 16: The government on Friday said that a slow decline in COVID-19 cases in the country is a warning amid the impending third wave of the pandemic and the next 100 to 125 days are crucial in the fight against the pandemic in India.

"Fall in cases has slowed down. It's a warning signal. Next 100 to 125 days are critical for fight against COVID in India," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog in a Health Ministry press conference.

Two doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered to high-risk police personnel were successful in preventing 95 per cent deaths due to coronavirus in the Delta variant-driven second wave, according to an ICMR study.

The study, presented by Dr V K Paul, was conducted in Tamil Nadu to see the vaccine effectiveness in preventing Covid-19 deaths.

The study further showed that the number of Covid-19 deaths among unvaccinated police personnel was 20, while among those who received the first dose was 7 and second dose was four.

Moreover, vaccine effectiveness in those who took the first dose was 82 per cent and in those who took both doses was 95 per cent.

Earlier the Prime Minister told the leaders of six states that stopping a third wave must be a "priority".

"To stop the third wave of COVID-19 is absolutely necessary. We have a strategy in place - 'test, track, treat and teeka (vaccinate)'. This must be a priority," the Prime Minister said.

"Cases are increasing in Kerala and Maharashtra. This is a matter of concern... states where cases are increasing should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave," he said.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 21:37 [IST]