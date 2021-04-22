COVID-19: When is hospitalisation needed

Coronavirus vaccine: How to register for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: With hospitals running out of beds due to the excessive number of COVID-19 cases, it has been advised not to get admitted unless it is absolutely necessary.

There are many cases in which those who have tested positive get cured under home care itself. In addition to leading a healthy lifestyle, experts are suggesting a six minute walk test.

Patients have to do an oxygen reading before and after six minutes of walking. This can be taken 2 to 3 times a day. If the reading is normal then the patient does not need to be admitted to hospital.

"Oxygen is a treatment, it is like a drug. There is no data that shows that this will be of any help to the patients and is, therefore, ill-advised. Healthy individuals with oxygen saturation in the range of 93-94 per cent do not have to take high-flow of oxygen to maintain the optimum saturation level, Dr. Randeep Guleria said.

When is hospital admission needed?

When baselines saturation on Oximeter is below 94 per cent

There is 4 per cent or more fluctuation of oxygen level before and after 6 minutes of walking. Patients have to do an oxygen reading before and after six minutes of walking

In such cases to improve the oxygen level when it is below 94 per cent, one must lie face down on their bellow to improve the levels

In case a patient does not have another symptom other than fever, then only a paracetamol is required.