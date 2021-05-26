YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 vaccine shortage: Wockhardt offers to make 2 billion doses a year

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Drug firm Wockhardt has reportedly informed the Indian government that it has the capacity to produce up to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines a year, starting with a capacity of 500 million doses by February 2022.

    The Mumbai-based company told the Centre it can produce most of the COVID-19 vaccines in use and sought help to identify a partner for the production process, the Indian Express has reported.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Meanwhile, the UK government has reserved one fill and finish production line at Wockhardt UK for its exclusive use for 18 months in order to guarantee the supply of vaccines required to fight against COVID-19.

    In India, Wockhardt has a large manufacturing facility at Aurangabad which has a capacity of one billion doses. The facility can manufacture both drug substances as well as fill and finish products, he added.

    Fill and finish is the process of filling vials with vaccine and finishing the process of packaging the medicine for distribution.

    India facing a stiff challenge of ensuring swift access to affordable vaccines and medicines for prevention of the pandemic and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

    Moderna's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021Moderna's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021

    In view of the increasing infections, it is critical to augment the availability of vaccines on a war footing.

    The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Russia's SPUTNIK V are currently being used in India's inoculation drive against coronavirus.

    Several states and UTs including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana have decided to opt for global tenders for procurement of anti-coronavirus shots with the domestic supply falling short to meet the rising demand.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X