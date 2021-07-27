COVID-19 vaccine for children likely by August

Covaxin for children likely to be available by September says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

New Delhi, July 27: COVID-19 vaccine for children is likely to be available by August, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reportedly told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today, Mansukh Mandaviya said that govt would likely start vaccinating children next month for COVID19. He also said that India is soon going to be largest vaccine producing country as more companies will get production licence.

Meanwhile, the government is in continuous dialogue with foreign Covid vaccine manufactures like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to discuss and address various issues, including indemnity.

Zydus

The trials of Zydus vaccine are almost complete and that the administration of the jab to children of 12-18 age group is likely to start by July-end or early August. This vaccine will soon apply for licensure and when it gets cleared, the vaccine can be administered to children.

Intranasal vaccine

Bharat Biotech has completed the phase-1 clinical trials of its intranasal vaccine candidate, BBV154, which is touted as game changer in India's vaccination drive. According to Bharat Biotech, its intranasal vaccine, BBV154, creates an immune response at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) essential for blocking both infection and transmission of Covid-19. Since it's a nasal vaccine, it is easy for children's vaccination, the trial included children.

Covaxin

Clinical trials of India's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in children between the ages of two to 18 years old has begun. The data from phase 2 and 3 trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on the 2-18 age group is likely to be available by September following which the vaccine might receive approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Novavax/Covavax

The Serum Institute of India (SII) hopes to start the clinical trials of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covovax' on children in July. This will be the fourth coronavirus vaccine to undergo a clinical trial for children in the country. If the Pfizer vaccine is approved before that, it could also be an option.

Are children at greater risk?

It's highly unlikely that any future wave of Covid-19 by the prevailing variants of coronavirus will disproportionately affect children aged two years or older.