Covid-19 Vaccination Phase 3: Date, Eligibility, Documents Required; How To Register For Coronavirus Vaccine

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: India is all set to begin the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive which will reach out to around 27 crore of population aged above 60 or above 45 with co-morbid conditions.

Two coronavirus vaccine candidates Covishield and COVAXIN will be used in the largest immunisation programme that will begin from April 1, amid a surge in new cases with the doubling time having sharply reduced since the start of this month.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated while frontline workers began getting the shots from February 2.

Covid-19 Vaccination Phase 3 in India: Date and Eligibility

From April 1 all people above 45 years of age will be eligible for vaccination.

Covid-19 Vaccination Phase 3 in India: How To Register For Coronavirus Vaccine

Eligible candidates can make advance appointment through http://cowin.gov.in. The platform can be accessed via web or through a mobile application.

If you don't want to do this, you can go to your nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and go for on-site registration.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Where can I get the vaccine from?

Vaccines are available from Government and Private Health Facilities as notified, known as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

Can a person get the COVID-19 vaccine without registration with Health Department?

No, the registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination for COVID-19 vaccine. Once registered, notification and information about the vaccine session date and time will be shared with the beneficiary. There will be a provision for walk-in to vaccination centres but they too would need to register on site before vaccination.

Any of the below mentioned ID with Photo may be produced at the time of registration:

Aadhaar Card

Driving License

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport

Pension Document

Voter ID

People with comorbidities will have to carry the certificate of comorbidities, in the format shared here by a registered medical practitioner.

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.