COVID-19 vaccination: Goa govt all set to launch Tika Utsav 1.2 from today

Panaji, July 05: The Goa government will launch Tika Utsav 1.2 from today (July 5). According to reports, the focus would be on administering the second dose of vaccine.

Speaking to reporters, the state government official said, "Government of Goa is now launching Tika Utsav 1.2 from 5th July, which will emphasise on the administration of the 2nd dose of vaccine to those who have completed 84 days."

On Friday, Goa extended the current coronavirus-induced "curfew" in the state till July 12. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium may also open."

The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 183 new infections and two deaths on Friday. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state.

Earlier, Goa recorded 183 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the caseload in the state to 1,67,103. With two fatalities, the death toll mounted to 3,062, he added.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,61,867 with 285 persons getting discharged during the day. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state now. With 3,700 tests conducted during the day, the total of samples tested for coronavirus rose to 9,30,332.

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 10:47 [IST]