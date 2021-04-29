COVID-19: Vaccination for 18 plus will not start in Mumbai on May 1

Mumbai, Apr 29: The vaccination drive for those between the age of 18 and 44 will not begin on May 1 due to shortage of doses, a top official said.

Ashwini Bhide, additional municipal commission of the BMC said in a tweet, " vaccination for the new age group will start only after enough vaccines are made available, and not exactly on 1st May."

"Please wait till we have adequate vaccine stock and you can get your jab without having to stand in long queues. We will continue to put out more details. Please take care. Wear double masks at vaccination centres," she also said.

"All senior citizens in Mumbai are kindly requested not to crowd or stand in long queues at vaccination centres. Vaccine is in short supply just for now and so not available at all places in enough quantity. But be rest assured that all 45+ years citizens will eventually get vaccinated," she further added.

Even when the new drive starts, the centres available now will continue to remain active for 45 plus years citizens. BMC will add 500 more public and private centres for the new drive. So vaccination for 45 plus shall not be compromised, Bhide also said.

