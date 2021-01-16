1.91 lakh get COVID-19 shots on day 1; No post-vaccination hospitalisation yet: Govt

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 16: The central government on Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1 and no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far. Over 1.91 lakh people received the first shots of Covid-19 vaccine after the country kickstarted its mega vaccination drive against novel coronavirus earlier today.

    Representational Image

    Total vaccinators involved across India were 16,755. Total beneficiaries vaccinated stood at 1,91,181.

    "Serum Institute of India produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States/UTs. Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States. Total 3,351 sessions held across the country with both the vaccines," the ministry said.

    There were 3,351 sessions carried out in the entire country. There were 11 states where both vaccines were used-Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maha, Odisha, Rajastha, TN, Telangana, UP. '

    While the states where only Covishield was used were - Andaman, Andhra, AP, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Dadra nagar, Goa, Gujarta, HP, J&K, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh, Kashdweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Puddcherry, PB, Sikkim, tripura, WB, Uttarakhand.

