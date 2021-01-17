Which are the 10 states with highest covid19 vaccine beneficiaries on day 1

COVID-19 vaccination: 52 cases of adverse effects reported in Delhi on Day 1

India

New Delhi, Jan 17: As many as 52 cases (51 minor and 1 severe) of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported among frontline workers who were vaccinated on in Delhi on the first day of the Covid-19 inoculation drive on Saturday.

"A few AEFI cases were reported but most were minor and the persons were normalised during the observation period. Only one severe AEFI case was reported in South Delhi," said a top government official.

Delhi's South and southwest districts accounted for 11 cases each while West Delhi and East Delhi reported six cases of adverse events each followed by the southeast district and New Delhi with five such cases each. North West Delhi reported four adverse events, Central Delhi two and North Delhi one case. Out of these, only one case reported from South Delhi has been classified as severe.

One of the healthcare workers was referred for further treatment following the immunisation drive on Saturday.

Also two healthcare workers who exhibited adverse events were discharged after 30 minutes and given intravenous treatment to counter a feeling of tightness in the chest post-vaccination, sources within the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

One vaccine recipient has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after he experienced a severe adverse reaction post-vaccination at the AIIMS in Delhi.

His vitals are said to be stable.

According to reports, the recipient was observed for 10 minutes during which he developed a headache, rashes, respiratory distress and tachycardia. He was given Avil and Hydrocortisone but there was no improvement in his health prompting doctors to stabilise him using adrenaline.