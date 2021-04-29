YouTube
    Covid-19: UP govt announces weekend lockdown to cover Mondays too

    Lucknow, Apr 29: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday decided to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours, announcing that it will now cover Mondays too.

    Representational Image

    "The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday night 8 pm till Tuesday morning 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said.

    He said that all shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am.

    Presently, the weekend lockdown in the state begins at Friday 8 pm and ends at Monday 7 am.

    The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Markets, shopping malls, and restaurants will also be closed. The government has advised people to remain indoors and only those involved in essential services will be exempted from the restrictions. Pharmacy shops, hospitals, and other essential services will be available during the lockdown. Religious places will also remain shut.

    X