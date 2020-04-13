COVID-19 testing set to expand to cold spots as well

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Government is all set to expand testing in cold spots, where there are no cases as yet. This is being done to ensure that a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases are not left out.

The Government would test in clusters that are chosen in cold spots or areas where there are no cases reported as of now. This is an important move as it would focus beyond the hotspots.

The districts that would be taken up for sampling are being identified and a combination of pool and rapid testing will be adopted. Currently, 720 districts have not reported any coronavirus activity.

The testing would commence once the rapid test kits from China arrive. The arrival of these kits have been delayed, but it expected to reach soon. Once these kits arrive, they would first be used in the hotspot areas.