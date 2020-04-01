  • search
    COVID-19 tally in Gujarat up to 82

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Apr 01: Eight new coronavirus cases have been found in Gujarat, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 82, a health official said on Wednesday.

    All the new cases have been were reported from Ahmedabad,which has been declared as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in India.

    Of the eight new patients, four have history of inter-state travel, three are cases of local transmission while one person has foreign travel history, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

    With this, the number of local transmission cases in the state has gone up to 41, those having foreign travel history has risen to 33, and eight patients have inter-state travel history, she said.

    First death of coronavirus reported in UP after 25-year-old man dies

    Six people have died in Gujarat due to the deadly virus, the official said.

    She also said that six patients have so far been discharged, and the condition of 66 is stable, while three are on ventilator support.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
