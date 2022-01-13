YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 surge: PM to meet CMs at 4.30 pm today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact the Chief Ministers of the states and Union Territories to take stock of the COVID-19 situation. The meeting comes in the wake of a surge of the number of COVID-19 cases in the country largely owing to the new Omicron variant.

    COVID-19 surge: PM to meet CMs at 4.30 pm today

    The meeting is scheduled to take place via video-conferencing at 4.30 pm. In the wake of the surge several states have imposed strict curbs. Last week the Prime Minister had chaired a high level meeting with officials to take stock of the preparations being made to handle the situation.

    During the meeting the PM was briefed by the Health Secretary on the global surge of cases. The PM asked officials to coordinate with the states with regard to the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He also told officials to continue with intensive containment and surveillance in clusters that are reporting higher cases.

    "PM also spoke about the importance for continuous scientific research in testing , vaccines and pharmacological interventions including genome sequencing given that the virus is evolving continuously," the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus Omicron

    Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 8:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X