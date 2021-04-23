In CJI Bobde’s last hearing, Centre given time to file reply on supply of essentials during pandemic

COVID-19 related funerals spike in Delhi, 1,947 since April 16

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: The number of COVID-19 protocol funeral continued to soar in the national capital.

The civic report stated that 432 funerals took place on Wednesday till 7 pm. On April 16, 193 such funerals were reported. Since April 16 a total of 1,947 funerals related to COVID-19 have taken place in the city.

Several crematoria are running beyond their COVID-19 reserved capacity and burning ghats are catering to double its capability. Delhi on Thursday registered 26.169 cases and 306 deaths.

On Thursday the Delhi High Court observed that the situation in the national capital has turned precarious with many hospitals running out of oxygen. The court directed the Centre to ensure that the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned allocation without any hindrance.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 care centre equipped with 500 oxygen beds will be restarted in Delhi amid a surge in coronavirus cases, and border guarding force ITBP has been again entrusted to run it, officials said.

An order issued by the Union Home Ministry said the Delhi government has "sought assistance to re-operationalise" the Sardar Patel COVID care centre (SPCCC) with 500 oxygen beds, that was first created last year at the Radha Soami Beas campus located in south Delhi''s Chhattarpur area.

"Keeping in view the above request, it has been decided to provide adequate number of medical officers and para-medical staff to man 500 oxygenated beds at SPCCC."

"ITBP is designated as a nodal force for operation of the SPCCC...ITBP may draw the required medical manpower (doctors and paramedics), if needed, from other central armed police forces (CAPFs) also," the order said.