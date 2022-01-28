COVID-19 positivity rate above 10% in 407 districts

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: The COVID-19 position rate continues to remain above 10 per cent in 407 districts the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The MHA urged the authorities across the country to exercise caution and vigilance while extending the guidelines on the pandemic till February 28. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla shot off letters to the State Chief Secretaries and UT administrators and urged them to take necessary measures for effective management of the ongoing pandemic.

"Though a majority of active cases are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals, it is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states and Union Territories are reporting a Covid-19 positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid-19, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance," Bhalla said in the letter.

"Imposition and lifting of local curbs/restrictions should be dynamic and should be based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level," he also added.

He also emphasised on the need to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He further said that the states and UTs must continue to enforce the test treat, vaccination and adherence for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strategy.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:10 [IST]