    COVID-19 positive cases rise to 5,194; 149 dead

    New Delhi, Apr 08: The number of active coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,194 on Wednesday, including the 149 patients who have died and 401 who have been treated and discharged.

    Maharashtra remained the worst affected after reporting more than 1000 positive cases, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the central government's figure for the state showed there were 1161 patients, including 79 recoveries and 64 deaths.

    Meanwhile, there is still no decision on a possible extension to the three-week nationwide lockdown in the light of requests by states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka favouring an extension. There is also a strong likelihood of a staggered exit after Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are also said to be in favour of maintaining the restrictions beyond April 14.

    The Union health ministry, however, clarified that there was no decision on extending the nationwide lockdown yet, asking people not to speculate.A decision on the lockdown could be taken by the weekend.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced the lockdown, including a ban on public transport as well as commercial rail and air travel till April 14.

