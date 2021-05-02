All arms of govt working unitedly, rapidly to deal with Covid crisis: PM Modi tells council of ministers

COVID-19: PM Modi to meet experts today to review oxygen, medicine availability

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet experts at 9:30 am today to review oxygen and medicine availability.

He will review the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.

The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

In an earlier review meetings with Modi, institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.

Grateful to US for its support: MEA on receiving COVID-19 consignment

Meanwhle, Aadar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, says his company's production of Covishield vaccine is in full swing in Pune and he will review the operations once he is back in India.

Poonawalla is in the UK now. "Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD''s production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," Poonawalla said on Twitter.