COVID-19 new restrictions: Night curfew imposed in Punjab; extended in Pune

New Delhi, Apr 07: In a recent development, the Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew in the state till April 30 amid the rising COVID-19 cases. According to the order issued by the Punjab government, the night curfew will start from 9 pm and will continue till 5 am every day. The government also banned any political gatherings in the state till April 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, as Pune city reported 4,077 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) extended night curfew timings and ordered all shops, except those selling essential items, shut.

All private offices will also be shut and COVID negative reports or vaccination will be mandatory for those being allowed to work within the restrictions. Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar changed the night curfew timing in the city from 6 pm to 7 am on weekdays, as against the earlier timing of 6 pm to 6 am.

On Wednesday, the Union health ministry said that India recorded as many as 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began.

While 59,856 people were discharged, the total active caseload in the country stands at 8,43,473. 1,17,92,135 people have recovered so far. The previous high of 1,03,844 new cases in a single day was reported on April 5. Total vaccination stands at 8,70,77,474.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to April 6. Of these, 12,08,329 samples were tested on Wednesday.