COVID-19 management, climate change to be included in Odisha Class 10 syllabus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: The Odisha government has decided to include COVID-19 management and climate change in the class 10 syllabus from the current 2022-23 academic year, Education Minister SR Dash has said.

He said with the state already experiencing three COVID-19 waves and bracing for the fourth, studies about the pandemic will be included in the syllabus to keep the younger generation prepared in the future, news agency PTI reported.

Similarly, with natural calamities frequently affecting the state, students should be aware of the impact of climate change on human society, he said.

"It is a global threat and students should be aware of it," Mr Dash said.

COVID-19 management and climate change will be included in the syllabus in the second term of the current academic year.

Due to the pandemic situation, only 75 per cent of the syllabus was taught in the last couple of years, but from the current academic session, 100 per cent of the class 10 syllabus will be covered and questions asked accordingly in the board examinations, the minister said.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has on Saturday notified the scheme of assessment, and syllabus breakup for the 2022-23 academic session, which has been approved by the School and Mass Education Department in June 2022.

As per the official notification, the 2022-23 academic session will be from May 2022 to April 2023, and it will be divided into two terms. The first term will be from May to October 2022 and the second from November 2022 to April 2023.