    26 Mar, 2020         12:24:13 IST

    COVID-19 UPDATES: On day 2 of lockdown, online grocery firms resume services

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: As the nation enters into a three-week lockdown and as per the central and the state governments' directives, essential items will be readily available.

    COVID-19 lockdown LIVE: On day 2, will the panic subside

    E-commerce giants Flipkart, BigBasket and Grofers have resumed their services in some parts of India a day after their services were interrupted due to the nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

    Here are the highlights of COVID-19 lockdown

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:24 PM, 26 Mar
    All officers of Gurugram Police have been directed that exemption of services of technical hands required for essential services/maintenance of households/buildings shall be allowed free movement: Gurugram Police
    12:10 PM, 26 Mar
    In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons, she said a FIR had been registered against Congress MLA A John Kumar and more than 200 people for allegedly distributing doles to people outside his house in Nellithope.
    12:10 PM, 26 Mar
    A ruling Congress legislator in Puducherry has been booked for allegedly violating lokcdown rules and distributing dole to people at a village here, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Thursday.
    12:07 PM, 26 Mar
    Sitharaman is likely to announce relief measures for the country that is grappling with coronavirus and is in a 21-day lockdown to fight the disease which has claimed 15 lives.
    11:58 AM, 26 Mar
    The Indian Railways is taking measures to ensure a dedicated supply of essential commodities to people.
    11:54 AM, 26 Mar
    Around 90 per cent of the families in the state will benefit from this decision, he said. "Rest assured, your son or brother is continuously making efforts to help the people of Jharkhand," Soren said in a tweet on Wednesday.
    11:54 AM, 26 Mar
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government has decided to provide two months ration in advance to the beneficiaries of the public distribution system, as the country entered the second day of the lockdown on Thursday to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
    11:51 AM, 26 Mar
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to brief the media at 1 pm today.
    11:21 AM, 26 Mar
    The Delhi government has issued a notice, listing the online retailers/ operators that will be allowed to operate amid the lockdown due to coronavirus in Delhi. These include Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Faasos, among others.
    11:12 AM, 26 Mar
    Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh pledged his MPLADS worth Rs 2 crore to the Prime Minister National Relief Fund, Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh CM fund and the same amount to Telangana CM Relief Fund.
    11:09 AM, 26 Mar
    With five new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total in the national capital reached 35 on Wednesday
    10:57 AM, 26 Mar
    Hundreds of people, mostly students, queued up outside police stations across Hyderabad - compromising social distancing - for passes to return to their hometowns as the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check coronavirus began on Wednesday.
    10:31 AM, 26 Mar
    The scheduled meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath has been postponed indefinitely. The meeting was scheduled to be held on April 4.
    10:21 AM, 26 Mar
    Toll collections suspended amid COVID-19 lockdown.
    10:17 AM, 26 Mar
    The central government is looking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with a three-week to three-month long action plan, including a financial package, say media reports.
    9:56 AM, 26 Mar
    People practice social distancing in Shimla
    9:51 AM, 26 Mar
    India’s economic statistical release likely to be delayed as coronavirus-related precautions and a 21-day nationwide lockdown disrupt field data collection.
    9:31 AM, 26 Mar
    Empty streets near Kolkata's Victoria Memorial as 21-day nationwide lockdown enters Day 2. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 10.
    9:09 AM, 26 Mar
    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday said that a lockdown, which is being implemented by several countries to combat Covid-19, will not be enough to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic from the world.
    9:04 AM, 26 Mar
    Actor turned politician, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
    9:01 AM, 26 Mar
    Dept for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities and difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period.
    8:55 AM, 26 Mar
    West Bengal
    Buses, trams, and metros in Kolkata have stopped plying as the city remains under lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus; Total number of positive cases in the state now stand at 10.
    8:42 AM, 26 Mar
    An economic package is being finalised and this would take into consideration the unorganised sector of workers. The package will be announced later this week.
    8:38 AM, 26 Mar
    Haryana
    Government to provide an extension in service to medical and para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services who are due for retirement this month. A decision on this was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee.
    8:35 AM, 26 Mar
    Mumbai
    Siddhivinayak Temple Trust yesterday distributed food and bottled water to police and traffic police personnel deployed on duty during lockdown in the city
    7:44 AM, 26 Mar
    Fresh guidelines have been issued by the Home Ministry in the wake of the 21 day lockdown. The MHA said that the Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG have been exempted from the lockdown.
    7:44 AM, 26 Mar
    Forest staff and workers involved in maintaining zoos, wildlife, fire fighting in the forests, watering plantation and patrolling have also been exempt.
    7:44 AM, 26 Mar
    Shops for seeds and pesticides data and cal centres of the government, manufacturing units of essential goods have been exempt.
    7:40 AM, 26 Mar
    Drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, coal and mineral production, transportation, supply of explosives and activities required for mining operations have also been exempt.
    12:57 AM, 26 Mar
    Day 1: Governments and authorities aren’t in congruence over what is considered to be an “essential” service, leading to multiple online grocery providers temporarily halting deliveries, or leading to delay in deliveries.
