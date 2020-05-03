COVID-19 lockdown: Maharashtra sees no easing of restrictions in Mumbai, Pune

Mumbai, May 03: People living in Mumbai and Pune and surrounding regions of both cities will have to face harsher restrictions than other red zones in the state as Maharashtra government has not allowed easing of any restrictions in the third phase of the two-week lockdown that starts on Monday.

There are 14 districts in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, which are red zones. The areas include Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Nashik. 16 districts are orange zones, and six are in the safe green zone.

Of the 14 red zone districts, five are in the MMR, Pune, and Malegaon, where curbs have been tightened over the next two weeks. Nine other districts have been allowed some activities, but with restrictions.

Private offices will not be allowed to operate with 33% strength in these areas, unlike in other red zones in the country.

Government offices have been directed to run with a smaller strength as only 5 per cent staff will be allowed to come, as against 33 per cent in other red zones, as outlined by the central government's guidelines issued on Friday.

There is a complete ban on four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Movement of individuals and vehicles, in other zones, will be allowed for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

Industries with access control, urban industries and all agricultural activities shut in the two regions will also remain shut in these areas.

However, standalone liquor shops will be allowed to open in the two cities.

Mumbai is the worst hit city in the country, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all cases. The total number of cases in the city reached 8,172 on Saturday and there have been 322 deaths so far.

There are more than 1980 Covid-19 cases in Pune, which includes 1464 active cases, 103 deaths and 413 persons discharged.