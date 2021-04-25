YouTube
    Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi extended by a week till May 3

    New Delhi, Apr 25: The Delhi government extended the lockdown in Delhi by one more week.

    Speaking to media, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said,''We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am.''

    ''We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together,'' he also said.

    Earlier, on April 19, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown that is supposed to be in force in Delhi till 5am on April 26 (Monday). This is now likely to be extended by another week, officials said.

