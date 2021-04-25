Kejriwal descended to new low, had laughed, yawned at earlier meet: Politics mars PM Modi-CMs meeting

You broke a very important protocol: PM Modi pulls Kejriwal after meeting went live

COVID-19 crisis: Kejriwal writes to all chief ministers asking for spare oxygen

Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi extended by a week till May 3

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Delhi government extended the lockdown in Delhi by one more week.

Speaking to media, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said,''We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am.''

Covid-19 and crematorium: Slum dwellers in Delhi grapple with smoke, stench and fear of disease

''We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together,'' he also said.

Earlier, on April 19, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown that is supposed to be in force in Delhi till 5am on April 26 (Monday). This is now likely to be extended by another week, officials said.