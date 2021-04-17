YouTube
    coronavirus arvind kejriwal

    COVID-19: Kejriwal to review situation in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation as the national capital has been witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also nodal minister for COVID-19 management, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also attend the meeting.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "To monitor the current situation of Corona in Delhi on a day-to-day basis, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a review meeting on COVID management along with the nodal minister, health minister and officials at 1 PM today," the chief minister's office tweeted.

    Weekend curfew is currently underway in the national capital to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

    On Friday, Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths.

    On November 18 last year, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, which was the highest single-day fatality count in Delhi till April 15 since the start of the pandemic.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11:33 [IST]
