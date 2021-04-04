Challenges from within: How would Karnataka CM deal with his senior minister’s rebellion?

No exams for classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka: Oral tests for classes 6 to 9

No Lockdown or night curfew for now in Karnataka as Covid cases rise

Karnataka 'sex' tape case: Citing health reasons, Ramesh Jarkiholi does not appear before SIT

Karnataka: Rule on seat capacity in cinemas at 50% applicable from Apr 7

COVID-19: Karnataka relaxes curbs on gyms, allows 50% occupancy

India

pti-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 04: The Karnataka government on Sunday relaxed curbs on gymnasiums allowing 50 per cent occupancy against total closure till April 20.

The government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on April 2 believing that public gathering could lead to the spread of coronavirus, which is rising alarmingly in the state.

A number of gym operators and the regular gym-goers had given a representation to the Chief Minister following which the order was revised, Karnataka chief secretary P Ravikumar said in his latest order.

"Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50 per cent of the capacity," the government said.

COVID-19 surge: J&K schools for students up to Class 9 closed till Apr 18

He said gyms need to follow strict COVID protocol like wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing and provision of hand sanitiser.

The order said equipment should be sanitised after every use.

If there is any violation, the gym concerned should be closed till the COVID pandemic is over, it added.