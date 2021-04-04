COVID-19: Karnataka relaxes curbs on gyms, allows 50% occupancy

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Apr 04: The Karnataka government on Sunday relaxed curbs on gymnasiums allowing 50 per cent occupancy against total closure till April 20.

    The government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on April 2 believing that public gathering could lead to the spread of coronavirus, which is rising alarmingly in the state.

    Representational Image
    A number of gym operators and the regular gym-goers had given a representation to the Chief Minister following which the order was revised, Karnataka chief secretary P Ravikumar said in his latest order.

    "Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50 per cent of the capacity," the government said.

    He said gyms need to follow strict COVID protocol like wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing and provision of hand sanitiser.

    The order said equipment should be sanitised after every use.

    If there is any violation, the gym concerned should be closed till the COVID pandemic is over, it added.

