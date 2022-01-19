Covid-19 infected lions trigger new variant warning in South Africa

SC pulls up Andhra, Bihar for non-payment of compensation to kin of Covid victims

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 19: As new variants of SARS-CoV-2 are lurking below the streets of South Africa, three lions, one of which had pneumonia, tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns that new variants could emerge from animal reservoirs of the disease.

The studies exposed the dominant theory that there are chances that asymptomatic people may possibly infect their pet cats and dogs if they have COVID-19.

According to a recent study by a team of scientists from the University of Pretoria, asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in South Africa transmitted the Delta variant of COVID-19 to captive lions, who were placed in quarantine and developed symptoms like breathing problem, runny nose and dry cough.

The scientists found that reverse zoonotic transmission of COVID-19 from asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in Gauteng (province) posed a risk to big cats kept in captivity.

The studies show that the coronavirus spread from animals to humans, the reverse can also happen.

A persistent cough was seen between five and 15 days, with two lions experiencing difficulty in breathing. One lioness developed pneumonia that did not respond to antibiotics, the scientists said.

The staff and lions were monitored in the weeks that followed for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and, within 15 to 25 days, all three lions made a full recovery.

(Further) tests showed that SARS-CoV-2 could have been circulating among staff during the time that the lions got sick, and suggests that those with direct contact with the animals were likely responsible for the reverse zoonotic transmission, Venter said.

Genome sequencing was conducted on the humans and three lions, and tests revealed that each of the infections was a Delta variant.

The two pumas and three lions presented with respiratory illness that was similar to COVID-19 in humans.

The animals did not respond to antibiotic treatment but recovered after treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs and supportive care.

Detection of viral RNA in the upper respiratory tract and the faeces, coupled with the fact that the pumas and lions had symptoms, reveal that this virus is able to infect these animals via a natural infection route, Venter said.

The scientists said the timeline of infections of the lions from a COVID-positive human is difficult to estimate as all staff members were asymptomatic during the outbreak.

They said that reverse zoonotic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from asymptomatic animal handlers pose a risk to large felines kept in captivity.

The scientists stressed that precautions such as vaccinating staff, wearing masks when entering cages and preparing food, infection control through use of disinfectants, and distance barriers for members of the public should be put in place at zoos.

This is to protect potentially endangered species from getting infected and dying, the scientists said.

These measures are also important because of the risk of new variants emerging if the virus establishes itself in other animal reservoirs; these variants could be transmitted back to humans, they said.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:29 [IST]