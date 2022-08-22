India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Covid-19: India's active case count dips below 1 lakh; death toll at 527,368

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 22: India on Monday logged 9,531 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,48,960, while the number of active cases came down to 97,648, according to Union Health ministry data.

    The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,368 with 26 more fatalities, including 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    Covid-19: Indias active case count dips below 1 lakh; death toll at 527,368

    The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

    252 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana252 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

    A total of 88.27 crore tests have been conducted so far with 2,29,546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,23,944, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

    So far, 210.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    Scientists discover 'weak spot' across all major COVID-19 variantsScientists discover 'weak spot' across all major COVID-19 variants

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

    The fresh deaths include four each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Manipur, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X