COVID-19: India’s recovery rate now at 97.72%

New Delhi, Sep 20: With the administration of 37,78,296 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the landmark figure of 80 Cr (80,85,68,144) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 79,78,302 sessions, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

The recovery of 43,938 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,27,15,105. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.72%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 85 consecutive days now. 30,256 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,18,181. Active cases presently constitute 0.95% of the country's total Positive Cases. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,77,607 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.36 Cr (55,36,21,766) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.07% remains less than 3% for the last 87 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 21 days and below 5% for 104 consecutive days now.

