Covid vaccines for children in 5-15 age group as soon as experts recommend: Mandaviya

Arriving in India from abroad: Here are the new COVID-19 protocols

COVID-19: India logs 34,113 new cases, 346 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 14: India saw a single day rise of 34,113 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases have declined to 4,78,882, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,09,011 with 346 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last seven consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 1.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,16,77,641 , while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,72,95,87,490.

India had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 9:24 [IST]