YouTube
  • search
Trending Amarnath Yatra Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: India logs 16,678 fresh cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,39,329, while the active cases increased to 1,30,713, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

    The death toll climbed to 5,25,454 with 26 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    COVID-19: India logs 16,678 fresh cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

    The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

    An increase of 2,023 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.99 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 per cent, according to the ministry.

    Long COVID to affect labor market, German minister warnsLong COVID to affect labor market, German minister warns

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,83,162, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

    According to the ministry, 198.88 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    New COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India monitored by WHONew COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India monitored by WHO

    The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

    The 26 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala, four from West Bengal, two from Delhi and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus infections death

    Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X