'Not an inch of land lost': Army chief on India-China disengagement in Ladakh

COVID-19: India breaches 1-lakh daily mark for the first time

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 05: India on Monday crossed 1-Lakh mark in daily COVID-19 cases for the first time ever, taking the country's tally surged to 1,25,89,067. A total of 478 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll from the virus to 165,101.

The previous high was achieved on September 16 last year, when 97,894 positive cases were reported.

Registering a steady increase for the 26th day in row, the active cases have increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra cotinues to be the worst-affected state, which alone saw the biggest-ever spike in cases with 57,074 fresh infections.

Mumbai also saw the highest-ever single-day spike with 11,163 new infections, taking the city's tally to 4,52,445 cases.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 24,90,19,657 samples have been tested up to April 4 with 8,93,749 samples being tested on Sunday.