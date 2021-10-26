YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 Delta variant AY.4.2 in India: Is it more infectious?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 25: A new mutation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 which was being monitored and assessed in the UK which is also known as Delta 'Plus' may be up to 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta, scientists estimate.

    AY.4.2, which is one of 45 sub-lineages of Delta and dubbed by many as Delta plus, is likely to be named as Nu, the report said.

    COVID-19 Delta variant AY.4.2 in India: Is it more infectious?

    The World Health Organisation will likely elevate AY.4.2 to a "variant under investigation", which means it would be given a name under its Greek letter naming system, Balloux added.

    Officials from INSACOG, a consortium of labs that is engaged in sequencing coronavirus variants, have said that it was being investigated whether AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 from the Delta Plus family can spread the infection faster.

    Scientists have estimated that AY.4.2, a sub-variant of the COVID-19 Delta strain that was responsible for the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India earlier this year, could be up to 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta strain.

    AY.4.2 variant: All you need to know

    • Potentially a marginally more contagious strain.
    • Belongs to the same family of mutations that define the B.1.617.2, or Delta
    • There is no clear indication that it is considerably more transmissible than Delta variant
    • Not a big threat like Alpha and Delta variants
    • AY.4.2, dubbed "Delta Plus" and now named VUI-21OCT-01
    • Now declared as the 'variant under Investigation' in the UK

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus coronavirus variant

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X