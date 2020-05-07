COVID-19 claims lives of two BSF personnel

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: Two Border Security Force personnel have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection while the force has reported 41 new cases of infection, a senior official said on Thursday.

The total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force now stand at 193 now. Two jawans have recovered.

22 more BSF 138 battalion test positive for COVID-19

These are the first cases of death in the BSF due to coronavirus infection and the second among paramilitary forces after a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF had succumbed to the disease last month.