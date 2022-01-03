Centre vs State: Why the battle for Delhi could be far from over

Covid-19: Centre suspends biometric attendance for govt employees

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 3: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Centre on Monday suspended marking of biometric attendance for all its employees till January 31, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, stating that the decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the government employees.

"Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders. Under leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, this decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees," he tweeted.

The Union government had resumed biometric attendance for employees of all levels from November 8 and employees were previously exempted from biometric attendance after the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.

Nonetheless, the employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance registers to be maintained manually, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

"As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to suspend the marking of biometric attendance in the Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system in all ministries/departments of the Government of India, including its attached/subordinate offices, with immediate effect till January 31, 2022," it said.

The heads of departments have been directed to to ensure that employees wear masks at all times and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour strictly, the order said. The employees were previously exempted from biometric attendance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 20:01 [IST]