COVID-19: Centre issues revised guidelines for home-isolation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: The Government has issued revised guidelines for home isolation for very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase the patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to (i) COVID Care Center, (ii) Dedicated COVID Health Center or (iii) Dedicated COVID Hospital respectively. Guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic patients were issued on 27th April 2020. The present guidelines are in supersession of the guidelines issued on 27th April 2020.

Govt issues guidelines for return of Indians stranded abroad

However, very mild/pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation.

Eligibility for home isolation

The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/ pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

A care giver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

The care giver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

Download Arogya Setu App on mobile (available at: https://www.mygov.in/aarogya-setu- app/) and it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi)

The patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

The patient will fill in an undertaking on self-isolation (Annexure I) and shall follow home quarantine guidelines. Such individual shall be eligible for home isolation.

In addition to the guidelines on home-quarantine available at: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/Guidelinesforhomequarantine.pdf, the required instructions for the care giver and the patient as in Annexure II shall be also followed.

When to seek medical attention:

Patient / Care giver will keep monitoring their health. Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms develop. These could include:

Difficulty in breathing,

Persistent pain/pressure in the chest,

Mental confusion or inability to arouse,

Developing bluish discolorations of lips/face and

As advised by treating medical officer

When to discontinue home isolation:

Patient under home isolation will end home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms (or date of sampling, for pre-symptomatic cases) and no fever for 10 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.

Undertaking on self-isolation:

I .............................. S/W of ........................, resident of ........................................ being diagnosed as a confirmed/suspect case of COVID-19, do hereby voluntarily undertake to maintain strict self-isolation at all times for the prescribed period. During this period I shall monitor my health and those around me and interact with the assigned surveillance team/with the call center (1075), in case I suffer from any deteriorating symptoms or any of my close family contacts develops any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

I have been explained in detail about the precautions that I need to follow while I am under self- isolation.

I am liable to be acted on under the prescribed law for any non-adherence to self-isolation protocol.

Signature____________________ Date________________________ Contact Number ______________