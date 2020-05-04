COVID-19: Central Public Health Teams deployed at 20 districts
New Delhi, May 04: As many as 20 Central Public Health Teams from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have been formed and are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
These teams will support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts/cities. The teams shall assist the State Governments.
The teams are being deployed at:
1. Mumbai, Maharashtra
2. Ahmedabad, Gujarat
3. Delhi (South East)
4. Indore, Madhya Pradesh
5. Pune, Maharashtra
6. Jaipur, Rajasthan
7. Thane, Maharashtra
8. Surat, Gujarat
9. Chennai, Tamil Nadu
10. Hyderabad, Telangana
11. Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
12. Jodhpur, Rajasthan
13. Delhi (Central)
14. Agra, Uttar Pradesh
15. Kolkata, West Bengal
16. Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
17. Vadodara, Gujarat
18. Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
19. Krishna, Andhra Pradesh
20. Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh