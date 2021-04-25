COVID-19 cases range on in Karnataka as tally tops 13 lakh

YouTube
    karnataka coronavirus

    Bengaluru, Apr 25: Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 13 lakh infection mark since the outbreak of Covid-19 with the highest single-day spike of 29,438 infections, while 208 deaths took the total fatalities to 14,283, the health department said.

    The highest single-day infection was on Friday with 26,962 fresh cases.

    The state has now 2,34,483 active cases including 1,280 in the ICU.

    According to the health bulletin, 10,55,612 people were discharged cumulatively including 9,058 today in the state.

    Bengaluru urban district accounted for 17,342 infections, 149 deaths and 1,62,171 active cases. As many as 4,646 patients were discharged on Saturday.

    Tumakuru reported 1,559 infections and three fatalities,while 823 cases were recorded in Hassan, 791 in Kalaburagi, 731 in Ballari, 688 in Mandya, 684 in Bengaluru Rural, 536 in Mysuru, 517 in Dakshina Kannada, 506 in Chikkaballapura and 497 in Raichur.

    Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Udupi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada.

    The department said eight fatalities were reported in Kalaburagi, six in Kolar, five in Dharwad, four in Mysuru, three each in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Haveri, Mandya and Shivamogga, two each in Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Raichur, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura. Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura and Chikkamagaluru reported one fatality each.

    Following rising Covid-19 cases, the state increased RT-PCR testing as well.

    There were 1,89,613 tests done on Saturday including 1,73,400 using RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done to 2.45 crore, the department added. Cumulatively, the state has done 85,63,208 inoculations.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 25, 2021, 9:09 [IST]
    X