West Bengal govt gears up to fight against third wave of COVID-19; Issues new diet chart for kids

COVID-19 vaccination: More than 50 per cent of Gujarat's adult population covered by first vaccine dose

COVID-19: Cases in Karnataka spiked by 34% in a day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 30: Karnataka reported a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 2.052 new cases on Thursday which is 34 per cent more than Wednesday's tally of 1,531 cases.

Bengaluru alone reported 505 cases as opposed to 376 on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 23,253 and the positivity rate was at 1.37, while the cumulative death count is at 36,491, according to the state bulletin.

Coronavirus cases: Delhi records one death, 39 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of vaccination doses administered the number is at 1,00,224 as of 3.30 pm on Thursday. The total number of doses administered is at 2,97,01,032.

From July 19 the state allowed cinema theatres to open and also reduced the duration of the night curfew by an hour. Further colleges and universities were allowed to have offline classes from July 26. Full seating was allowed on buses and trains and places of worship were permitted to conduct rituals.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 10:02 [IST]